Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,863,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,929,000 after buying an additional 304,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,693,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $2,305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,600,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Open Text by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 169.35%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

