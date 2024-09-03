Oppenheimer Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. Bank of America lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $341.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31,796.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

