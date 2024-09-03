OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OptimumBank

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.