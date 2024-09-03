Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.04

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 3584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
