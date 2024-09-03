Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

