Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 460,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,681. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.