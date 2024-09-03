Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 819,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,623,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MTUM traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.37. 463,505 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.