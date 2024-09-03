Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. 4,656,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,483,584. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

