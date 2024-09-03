Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,530 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 636,112 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after buying an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,547 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

