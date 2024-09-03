Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,273 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the quarter. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYDB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,054 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2779 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

