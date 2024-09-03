PAAL AI (PAAL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $145.08 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $145.08 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.17556998 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,604,360.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.