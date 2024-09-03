Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HERD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. 43,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HERD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

