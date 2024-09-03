PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.5-117.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.44 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.67-0.72 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,015,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,014. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,015,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.