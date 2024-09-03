PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $16.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $54,522,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,281,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 625,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 92,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

