PAID Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,310.70 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One PAID Network token can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $14.45 million and $23,310.70 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04633822 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $34,327.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

