Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 113,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 51,308 shares.The stock last traded at $16.15 and had previously closed at $16.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 70.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the period. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.