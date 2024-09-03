Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $36,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,372 shares of company stock worth $111,366,433. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

