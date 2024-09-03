Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stake Boosted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Papa Johns International worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Papa Johns International by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Papa Johns International's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

