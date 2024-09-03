PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

PAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAR

PAR Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAR opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.18.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $99,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.