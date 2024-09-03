Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Up 2.6%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 88,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 625,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 5,834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 713,263 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,351,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,824,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.