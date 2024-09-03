Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 2645104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PTEN. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

