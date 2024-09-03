Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. 240,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,839. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYX

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,005.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.