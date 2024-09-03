Pearson (LON:PSON) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,070.50

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,070.50 ($14.08) and last traded at GBX 1,070 ($14.07), with a volume of 1889142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,065.50 ($14.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.38) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,052 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.49).

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,025.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 999.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,600.00%.

In other news, insider Annette Thomas acquired 383 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,960.62). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

