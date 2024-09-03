PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.

PED stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 0.58. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile



PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

