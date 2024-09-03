PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48.37 Million

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market cap of $48.37 million and $3.00 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PeiPei (ETH) alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s launch date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,343,662,800 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,343,662,799.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000011 USD and is down -9.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,153,754.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeiPei (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeiPei (ETH) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.