Pembroke VCT B (PEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pembroke VCT B Price Performance

Pembroke VCT B stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of -0.05. Pembroke VCT B has a 52-week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.54.

Get Pembroke VCT B alerts:

About Pembroke VCT B

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.