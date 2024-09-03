Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PWP opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. Perella Weinberg Partners's quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

PWP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Further Reading

