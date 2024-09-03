Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 89,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

NYSE:FENG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,130. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.