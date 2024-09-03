Pinstripes (PNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Pinstripes to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pinstripes Trading Up 9.3 %
NYSE:PNST opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Pinstripes has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
Pinstripes Company Profile
