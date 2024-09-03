Piper Sandler Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $257.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $239.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.07. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $619,404,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 100.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 366.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.