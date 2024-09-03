Piper Sandler Boosts Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $33.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
