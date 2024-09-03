Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Price Down 12.8% This Week

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Popcat (SOL) has a total market cap of $593.77 million and $89.87 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.54616735 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $76,638,726.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

