Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.33.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Post alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post

Post Stock Up 0.1 %

POST stock opened at $115.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Post has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $117.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $2,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Post by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.