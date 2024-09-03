Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Praemium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Praemium Company Profile

Praemium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed accounts platform, investment management, portfolio administration, and reporting and financial planning software in Australia and internationally. It offers managed accounts platform that enables advisers and wealth managers to construct the managed account solutions for their clients; and virtual managed accounts (VMA) and VMA administration services.

