Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Praemium Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Praemium Company Profile
