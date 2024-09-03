Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,730 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after acquiring an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after buying an additional 129,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,913,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $127.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.