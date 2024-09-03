Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $277.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.38 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 523.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

