Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RGTI. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 4.1 %

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $157.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 538.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.