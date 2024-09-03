Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

