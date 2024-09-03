Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,269,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $858,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 142,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,494,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.70 and a 200-day moving average of $273.05. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.