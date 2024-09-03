Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes $150,000 Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 424,115 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $899,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 62,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

