Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 40,258 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. 135,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,607. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

