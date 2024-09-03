Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 21,200 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,423. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

