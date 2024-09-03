Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 1.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 61,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. 8,889,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,374,598. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

