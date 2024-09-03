Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 2.3 %

HY stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,893. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.