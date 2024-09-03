PROS (NYSE:PRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.63

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 303191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

PROS Trading Down 8.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $862.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in PROS by 432.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 36,792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PROS by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

