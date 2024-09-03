Proton (XPR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.11 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Proton has a total market cap of $21.11 million and $510,388.86 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,438,672,142 coins and its circulating supply is 26,508,373,384 coins. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

