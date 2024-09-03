Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $76.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 169,425 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

