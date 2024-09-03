Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,631,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,162,724 shares.The stock last traded at $44.73 and had previously closed at $45.71.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

