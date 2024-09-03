Qtum One Day Volume Reaches $29.38 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00003794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $236.10 million and $29.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.99 or 0.04290682 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00037816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,300,331 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

