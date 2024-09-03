QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $164,886.59 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,886.59 and $1,514.81 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

